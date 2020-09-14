Lucille Borengasser
Sister Lucille (Mary Placid) Borengasser, O.S.B., age 92, a Benedictine sister of Mount St. Scholastica in Atchison, Kan., died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the monastery. She was born Feb. 12, 1928, in Fort Smith to Jake and Gertrude Wiederkehr Borengasser, the youngest of seven children.
After graduating from St. Scholastica Academy in Fort Smith, Sister Lucille earned a bachelor's degree in English from Dunbarton College of the Holy Cross in Washington, D.C. She entered the Mount community in 1951, making her monastic profession in 1954, and taught in elementary schools for several years. After earning a master's degree in French from Notre Dame University, she taught art appreciation and French at Bishop LeBlond High School in St. Joseph, Mo., and Donnelly College in Kansas City, Kan. She was later a chaplain at St. Mary's Hospital in Kansas City, Mo., manager at the Marian Hall residence in Kansas City, Kan., and then pastoral assistant at St. Matthew's parish in Topeka, Kan. Upon her return to the Mount, she worked in the development office and also wrote homilies for Celebration Magazine. She was a member of the National Association of Catholic Chaplains.
Sister Lucille was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings, Rosalie Walsh and Charles, Sigmund, Basil and Margaret Borengasser.
She is survived by a brother, Jack Borengasser; her nieces and nephews; and her monastic family.
Memorials may be sent to Mount St. Scholastica, 801 S. Eighth St., Atchison, KS 66002, or online at www.mountosb.org
.
Funeral services are pending until a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home in Atchison.