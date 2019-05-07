|
Lucille Graves
Lucille M. Graves, 84, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at her home. She was the co-owner/manager of Fort Smith Athletic Club. She was a member of Westark Church of Christ in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Lucille (Hayes) Martin; and a brother Ben Martin.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday May 10, 2019, at Westark Church of Christ in Fort Smith with burial at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends one hour prior to service, from noon to 1 p.m. at Westark Church of Christ.
She is survived by her husband, Farrell Graves of the home; a daughter, Ginger Gaither of Nashville, Tenn.; a son, Randy Graves of Fort Smith; and grandchildren, Lindsey and Taylor Gaither, both of Nashville.
Pallbearers will be Mimi Teeter, Mack Landthrip, Ralph Smith, Bill Beall, Richard Bullard and Bill Moss.
Published in Times Record on May 8, 2019