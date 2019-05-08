|
|
Lucille Graves
Lucille Martin Graves was born Feb. 24, 1935, and passed from this life on May 4, 2019.
Lucille is survived by her husband of 64 years, Farrell Graves of Fort Smith; her son, Randy Graves of Fort Smith; her daughter, Ginger Graves Gaither and husband Bob of Mount Juliet, Tenn.; and two granddaughters, Lindsey Gaither and Taylor Gaither, also of Mount Juliet.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Henry Martin of Fort Smith and Mrs. Lucille Martin Cate of Alma; stepfather, Mr. Vernon Cate of Alma; and brother, Ben Martin of Houston.
She was a volunteer who never said no. She was a part of many ministries of West Ark Church of Christ and at Hope Chest in clothing and toys for children or helping children in the after-school tutoring program. She also prepared communion for the Lord's Supper each week, folded linens for CURE and was the leader of her care group with her husband Farrell for 18 years.
She began her work as the church secretary at Midland Boulevard Church of Christ, later worked for Pittsburg Paint, followed by her employment with Arkansas Best Freight as secretary and later promoted to the company's computer trainer, where she traveled to different parts of the United States. She then changed her life work to become owner and manager, with husband Farrell, of Fort Smith Racquet Club, which later became Fort Smith Athletic Club for many years. She was respected and loved by all.
Lucille was a person of faith, strength and love, a servant at heart, quietly working out of the spotlight as she nurtured and guided her family and all she came in touch with throughout her life. She deeply loved her children and grandchildren, spending time with them at holidays and their happiness was always her priority.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Friday, May 10, 2019, at West Ark Church of Christ with burial to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
Family and friends will visit one hour prior to the service, from noon to 1 p.m. at the church.
Pallbearers will be Mimi Teeter, Mack Landthrip, Ralph Smith, Bill Beall, Richard Bullard and Bill Moss.
Honorary pallbearers are John Thornton, Gilbert Myatt, Speedy Graves, Matt Griffin and Curtis McDonald.
Memorials may be made to , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777, or email [email protected]
Published in Times Record on May 9, 2019