Lucille Lee
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille Lee
Lucille Lee, 94, of Caulksville passed away June 28, 2020. She was born Aug. 11, 1925, in Lonewolf, Okla., to Fred and Ruth (Sterrett) Schreiner. She was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Caulksville.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husbands, Lewis Clark and Travis Lee.
Left to cherish her memory is a stepson, Eddie Lee of Springdale; a stepdaughter, Mary Holland of Greenwood; a brother, Leonard Schreiner of Barstown, Calif.; a sister, Leta Ringwald of Oklahoma City; five grandsons; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service officiated by the Rev. Bill VanMeter will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1 at Smith Mortuary Chapel with burial to follow at Garden of Memories, under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Lee, Brandon Lee of Ratcliff, Blake Holland, Christopher Holland, Brandon Lee of Springdale and Josh Smithson.
Online condolences may be made at www.smithmortuaryinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved