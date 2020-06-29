Lucille Lee
Lucille Lee, 94, of Caulksville passed away June 28, 2020. She was born Aug. 11, 1925, in Lonewolf, Okla., to Fred and Ruth (Sterrett) Schreiner. She was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Caulksville.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husbands, Lewis Clark and Travis Lee.
Left to cherish her memory is a stepson, Eddie Lee of Springdale; a stepdaughter, Mary Holland of Greenwood; a brother, Leonard Schreiner of Barstown, Calif.; a sister, Leta Ringwald of Oklahoma City; five grandsons; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service officiated by the Rev. Bill VanMeter will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 1 at Smith Mortuary Chapel with burial to follow at Garden of Memories, under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Lee, Brandon Lee of Ratcliff, Blake Holland, Christopher Holland, Brandon Lee of Springdale and Josh Smithson.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.