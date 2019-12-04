Home

Lucille Taylor


1935 - 2019
Lucille Taylor Obituary
Lucille Taylor
Lucille Taylor, 84, of Pocola departed this life Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at her home. Lucille was born Sept. 8, 1935, in Cedars to Samuel Mack and Nellie M. (Bryant) Cummings. She was a member of Macedonia Temple Church of God in Christ in Pocola. Lucille received her bachelor's degree from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla. She taught Headstart, Indian Education and second grade at Pocola Schools for 29 years.
Lucille was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister.
She leaves to mourn yet cherish her memory two sons and daughters-in-law, Jimmy D. Sr. and Margo Frazier and Stephen Jr. and Marilyn Taylor; two daughters and son-in-law, Theresa and James Lawrence and LaJuanna Taylor; three brothers; two sisters; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and her nieces, nephews, a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Victory Worship Center. Interment will follow at Laird Cemetery in Pocola. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Pocola.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Jimmy Frazier Jr., Allen Rogers, Michael Rogers, Bryant Taylor, David Myers and Daniel Myers.
The family will be at the funeral home from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home in Pocola to visit with relatives and friends.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 6, 2019
