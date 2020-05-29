Lucy Davis
Lucy (Holt) Davis, 85, of Edmond, Okla., formerly of Vian, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Edmond.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Vian.
She is survived by a daughter, Wava Brians; a son, Lew Davis; a sister, Parthena Bryant; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.

