Lucy Eagleton
Lucy Farris Eagleton, of Spiro, was born April 4, 1921, to Eugene and Lilly (Beasley) Eatmon in Covington, Tenn. She passed away Sept. 3, 2019, in Pocola at the age of 98. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Spiro.
She is survived by her two sons, Ocie Farris Jr. and his wife Sheila of Pocola and Riley Farris of Fort Smith; two daughters, Rita Dix and husband Bill of Cantonment, Fla., and Linda Thigpin of Pocola; stepson, Ward Eagleton and wife Jeanine of Spiro; seven grandchildren, Mike Bunch, Steve Farris, Derek Thigpin, Bret Thigpin, Bridget Weaver, Kim Weaver and Patty Rodgers; 13 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and loved ones.
Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Lily Eatmon; her husband of 47 years, Ocie Farris Sr.; her husband of 10 years, George Eagleton; two infant daughters, Lucy Edna Farris and Jenny Lucille Farris; one grandson, Randy Farris; four brothers; and one sister.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro with the Rev. Buel LeWallen officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Her grandsons will be her pallbearers.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 6, 2019