Lucy Kendrick
Lucy (Henry) Peters Kendrick, 75, of Van Buren died Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw.
She is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Arnold of Van Buren and Donna Klementz of Riverside, Calif.; three sisters, Paula McQueen-Carter of Tahlequah, Okla., and Shelba Bethel and Brenda Wilson, both of Norman, Okla.; three brothers, Billy Henry of Sallisaw, Junior Henry of Gans and Donny Henry of Grady; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
