Lucy Scott

Lucy Ellen Scott passed away July 25, 2020. She was born Aug. 28, 1933, in Checotah, Okla. She was a retired cafeteria manager from Belle Point School and worked at Jill's Consignment. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Van Buren.

She is survived by four sisters and a brother.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29 at Gracelawn Cemetery Pavilion with Brother Joe Walden officiating, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.



