Luella Coelhoe


1937 - 2020
Luella Coelhoe Obituary
Luella Coelhoe
Luella ImaJean Patton Coelhoe, 82, of Bridgeport, Texas, formerly of Greenwood, passed away Jan. 29, 2020 in Bridgeport, Texas. She was a very strong mother, while raising her six children she went to college and obtained her LPN degree, working as a nurse until she retired.
She is survived by her children, Philip, Timothy, Mike, Rachel and David; her grandchildren, Jeanie, Samantha, Joseph, Jerry, Jessy, Mathew, Jenifer, Buck, Corel, Heather, Calib, Rachel and Christina; and her great-grandchildren, Dacota, Devin, Emma, Tyler, Kassidy, Rachel, Dylan, Carson, Johanna, Charles, Elliot and Brady.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 20, 2020
