Luella Shaw
Luella Shaw, 95, of Ratcliff left this Earth to be with her Lord and Savior on April 8, 2020, at her home. She was born April 18, 1924, in Cecil, the daughter of the late Matthew and Ada (Holland) Walker. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Shaw; four children, Kello and Jackie, both of Ratcliff, Jane Pruitt of Ozark and infant daughter, Jerri Nell Shaw; a granddaughter, Sandi Douglas; four sisters, Arlie Mantooth, Irene Rogers Horton, Fannie Shaw and Melba Bonds; and five brothers, Clyde Walker, Arnold Walker, Tom Walker, Ollie Walker and Odell Walker.
Survivors include 10 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 34 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday at Cemetery Ridge, under the direction of Smith Mortuary.
Viewing will be 1-6 p.m. Sunday at Smith Mortuary Charleston.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 11, 2020