Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Mortuary Inc
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-2212
Resources
More Obituaries for Luella Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luella Shaw


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luella Shaw Obituary
Luella Shaw
Luella Shaw, 95, of Ratcliff left this Earth to be with her Lord and Savior on April 8, 2020, at her home. She was born April 18, 1924, in Cecil, the daughter of the late Matthew and Ada (Holland) Walker. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Shaw; four children, Kello and Jackie, both of Ratcliff, Jane Pruitt of Ozark and infant daughter, Jerri Nell Shaw; a granddaughter, Sandi Douglas; four sisters, Arlie Mantooth, Irene Rogers Horton, Fannie Shaw and Melba Bonds; and five brothers, Clyde Walker, Arnold Walker, Tom Walker, Ollie Walker and Odell Walker.
Survivors include 10 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 34 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday at Cemetery Ridge, under the direction of Smith Mortuary.
Viewing will be 1-6 p.m. Sunday at Smith Mortuary Charleston.
Online condolences may be made at www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -