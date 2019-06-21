|
Lula Wilson
Lula "Lou" Belle (Bagley) Wilson, 81, of Sallisaw died Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Sallisaw City Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by a daughter, Julie Sugg of Tulsa; a son, Bill Wilson of Sallisaw; three sisters, Patsy Brassfield and Janice Kennon, both of Tahlequah, Okla., and Kathleen Tarp of Broken Arrow, Okla.; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 22, 2019
