Lula Zemansky
Lula B. Zemansky, 94, of Macon, Ga., formerly of Fort Smith, passed from this life June 12, 2019, in Macon. She was born Oct. 11, 1924, in Ola to the late Barnie and Azel Lewis. Lula, along with her late husband Robert, owned and operated Paladin Restaurant in Tampa, Fla.
Lula is survived by her daughter, Norma Jean Marshall of Macon; her son-in- law, Jones Marshall; two grandsons, Robert and Carl (June); and two great-granddaughters, Ava and Ariya. She was preceded by her brothers, J.W. Lewis, James Lewis and Barnie B. Lewis; and her sister, Daisy Hutto. She is survived by sisters, Thelma Connelly and Dorothy Connelly.
Memorial graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record from June 22 to June 23, 2019