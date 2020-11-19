Luneal Jones
Luneal Jones, age 100, passed away Nov. 18, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Dec. 2, 1918, in Mansfield to King and Laura Condry Hart.
She attended First United Methodist Church in Mansfield. She was blessed with a large family who loved her dearly. She devoted her life to serving others in many areas including family, friends, church and civic organizations.
Luneal will be remembered as a wonderful cook, homemaker and caregiver. She loved music and entertained her children and grandchildren with her great sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, E. Ralph Jones Jr.; a daughter, Mabel Louise Jones Ball; her parents; and three brothers and sisters.
She is survived by a daughter, Mona Kay White (Larry) of Witcherville; three sons, Neil Jones (Margo) of Witcherville, Jerry Jones (Susan) of Sierra Vista, Ariz., and Royce Jones (Margaret) of Mansfield; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Coop Prairie Cemetery with Sister Sheila Jones officiating. Burial will follow the service, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to United Methodist Church, 111 S. Division Ave., Mansfield, AR 72944; or the charity of one's choice
