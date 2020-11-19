1/1
Luneal Jones
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Luneal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Luneal Jones
Luneal Jones, age 100, passed away Nov. 18, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Dec. 2, 1918, in Mansfield to King and Laura Condry Hart.
She attended First United Methodist Church in Mansfield. She was blessed with a large family who loved her dearly. She devoted her life to serving others in many areas including family, friends, church and civic organizations.
Luneal will be remembered as a wonderful cook, homemaker and caregiver. She loved music and entertained her children and grandchildren with her great sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, E. Ralph Jones Jr.; a daughter, Mabel Louise Jones Ball; her parents; and three brothers and sisters.
She is survived by a daughter, Mona Kay White (Larry) of Witcherville; three sons, Neil Jones (Margo) of Witcherville, Jerry Jones (Susan) of Sierra Vista, Ariz., and Royce Jones (Margaret) of Mansfield; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Coop Prairie Cemetery with Sister Sheila Jones officiating. Burial will follow the service, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to United Methodist Church, 111 S. Division Ave., Mansfield, AR 72944; or the charity of one's choice.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Coop Prairie Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home - Mansfield
108 South Sebascott Avenue
Mansfield, AR 72944
479-928-4433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Martin Funeral Home - Mansfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved