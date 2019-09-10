|
|
Lura Duncan
Lura Duncan, of Wister, was born Sept. 29, 1925, in Waldron to William and Emma Cora (Harrison) King. He passed away Sept. 6, 2019, in Heavener at the age of 93.
Lura was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. God blessed her with many gifts and she used them to bless others. A creative seamstress and an inspiring poet, her gift of hospitality served countless friends, neighbors and strangers. Lura served in many capacities in church throughout her life and was known as a prayer warrior. She was the first librarian at Wister Public Library and served Southeast Public Library System of Oklahoma for 25 years.
Lura is survived by her son, Emmett Keith Duncan and wife Colleen of Norman, Okla.; her daughter, Carole Gill and husband Louis of Poteau; her daughter-in-law, Miyako Duncan of Wister; her brother-in-law, Dee Haggabush; her sister-in-law, Jan Duncan; her grandchildren, Billy Joe Duncan, Louis "Rob" R. Gill III, Stephen Gill and wife Molly and Ashley Reighard and husband Chris; her great-grandchildren, Hannah and Matt Steelman, Reece Lamb, Brooklyn Duncan, Ashlyn Duncan and Claire Reighard; special friends of the family, Nikki Walker and Dona Kurtz; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other family members, friends and loved ones.
Lura was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 49 years, Bedford Joe Duncan; her son, Barry Joe Duncan; her granddaughter, Carole Lamb; her sisters, Thelma King, Willie Bigler, Maud Harrelson and Norene Haggabush; and her brother, Orville King.
Lura requested Nic Fox, Dusty Klutts, Jim Marsh, Joey Marsh, Chris Milligan, Joe Mode, Joe Powers and Steve Waldon to serve as honorary pallbearers at her service.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Faith Community Church of the Nazarene in Poteau with Pastor Michael Davidson and Dr. Hal Cauthron officiating. Dr. Mark Reighard, Joe Mode, Janirene Kimrey, Noki Milligan and FCCN Praise Band will offer musical memories of Lura.
Cremation is under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.
In lieu of flowers, Lura asked donations be made to Community Church of the Nazarene Building Fund or Gideons International.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 11, 2019