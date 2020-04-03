|
Luther Lovell
Luther B. Lovell, 77, of Bokoshe passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Bokoshe. Luther was born Jan. 16, 1943, in McCurtain, Okla., to Robert Lee and Rosie Bell (Fout) Lovell. He retired from Whirlpool.
Luther was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Darrell Lovell Sr.; three grandsons, Drew Lovell, Jacob Hall and Bentley Fields; three brothers, Charles, Odell and Sam; and four sisters, Martha Fay Haslip, Wrenetta Kroth, Freda Purhman and Betty Tackett.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Ann (Spears) Lovell; a daughter and son-in-law, Rose and Wes Young of Pocola; two sons and daughters-in-law, James and Annie Lovell and Dennis and Melissa Lovell, both of Bokoshe; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer Young Shamblin and Scott Young of Pocola, Jackie Lovell Ollie, Tyler Lovell and Clinton Lovell of Sallisaw, Darrell Lovell of Bokoshe, Kasey Lovell Smith of Spiro, Jessica Chapman and Jackson Lovell of Bokoshe, Nathosha Field of Spiro and Devin Fields of Poteau;
24 great-grandkids, Cadyn, Makalynn, Mycah Russell and Kinslea Shamblin and Remington and Alyssa Young of Pocola, Kasen Ollie, Olivia and Carter Lovell and Kinly, Kenadee and Kyndall Lovell of Sallisaw, Katie Shamblin of Muldrow, Hannah and Dawson Shamblin and Ava and Everly Smith of Spiro, Aceon Cook and Kreidlyn Chapman of Bokoshe, Brayden and Meyah Fields, Haven Baker and Serenity Lovell of Spiro and Rachael Fields of Poteau; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral services was held Wednesday, April 1 at Bokoshe Cemetery Pavilion, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
Pallbearers were Tyler Lovell, Clint Lovell, Scott Young, Jackson Lovell, Darrell Lovell and Cadyn Russell.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 5, 2020