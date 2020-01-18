Home

Evans & Miller Funeral Homes
411 Dewey
Poteau, OK 74953
(918) 647-2238
Lydia Sexton


1928 - 2020
Lydia Sexton Obituary
Lydia Sexton
Lydia E. Sexton, 91, of Poteau passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Texas. Lydia was born April 25, 1928, in Poteau to Virgil and Esther (Ford) Flanary.
Survivors include three sons, Jimmy Sexton of Poteau, Larry Sexton of Dallas and Charles Sexton of Willow Park, Texas; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; nine great-great -grandchildren; two sisters, Imogene Vise and Dorthea Wade; two brothers, Bill Flanary and Sam Flanary; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Poteau Valley Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 19, 2020
