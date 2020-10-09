Lydia Upton
Lydia Jane Upton Lee, 81, of Chester passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Van Buren. She was born Aug. 22, 1939, in Vian to John and Dollie Upton.
She is survived by her husband, Wilmer Lee of the home; two daughters, Susan Watkins of New Mexico and Julie Chadwick of Van Buren; a sister, Mae Curt of Van Buren; two brothers, Henry Upton and Pete Upton, both of California; six grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
