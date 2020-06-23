Lyla Files
Lyla "Jean" Files of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the age of 92. Jean was born Feb. 17, 1928, in Blue Mountain to Hayden and Maybelle Walker. She was the eldest of her siblings, Doris June and William Charles Walker. She grew up in Blue Mountain and attended Magazine Schools.
On Oct. 16, 1946, Jean and Doris June married brothers, Thomas "Dale" Files and William Meredith Files, in a double wedding ceremony in Branch. Jean and Dale were married until his death in 1983.
Jean was a homemaker and later worked with her husband and son Jim at Files Monument Co. in Fort Smith. She later retired from Fort Smith Christian School, where she was like a grandmother to many students and their families.
She enjoyed camping and fishing with her family at Blue Mountain Lake. Jean loved serving her church family at Windsor Park Fellowship by cooking weekly Wednesday night meals, where she made her famous chicken and dumplings, "haystacks" and fried pies. You could find her on the frontrow attending her children's, grandchildren's and great-grandchild's sporting or special events.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister and a brother-in-law, William Meredith Files.
She will be greatly missed by a son, Jim Files and wife Jane of Sherwood; a daughter, Becky Webster and husband Lee of Fort Smith; a brother, William Charles Walker and wife Nona of Fort Smith; four grandchildren, Jake Files and wife Michaela of Fort Smith, Jenni Jordan and husband Adam, of Little Rock, Jessi Forster and husband Chris of North Little Rock and Rachel Harris and husband Blake of Fayetteville; nine great-grandchildren, Kate Files, Liz Files, Bella Files, Mitch Files, Zach Jordan, Jill Jordan, Dalia Forster, Carter Forster and Jack Forster; and several nieces and nephews who called her "Auntie."
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 25 at Edwards Funeral Home. Private family burial service will be held at Oak Cemetery.
Onlines condolences may be made at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
