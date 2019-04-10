|
Lyman Raper Jr.
Lyman I. Raper Jr., 70, of Waldron, formerly of Indiana, passed away April 8, 2019, in Fort Smith. Lyman was born to Lyman I. Raper Sr. and Gloria D. (Parrish) Raper in Jasper County, Ind., on Feb. 18, 1949. Lyman served two tours of duty in Vietnam and was a lifetime member of the American Legion in Winamac, Ind.
Lyman is survived by two children, Chad Sams and wife Mandy of Crown Point, Ind., and Lisa Crouch of Scottsville, Ky.; four grandchildren, Grant, Sydney, Whitney and Destiny; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Linda Brown; two nephews, Bobby and Bryan; one aunt, Eva Jean; companion, Tami Wallace and family; and also by numerous friends and other family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and children, Jeremy and Scotty.
Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Unity Baptist Church with the Rev. Jack Smith officiating. Cremation will be under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 12, 2019