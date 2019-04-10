Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martin Funeral Home - Waldron
101 West Fourth Street P. O. Box 786
Waldron, AR 72958
479-637-2167
Resources
More Obituaries for Lyman Raper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyman Raper Jr.


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lyman Raper Jr. Obituary
Lyman Raper Jr.
Lyman I. Raper Jr., 70, of Waldron, formerly of Indiana, passed away April 8, 2019, in Fort Smith. Lyman was born to Lyman I. Raper Sr. and Gloria D. (Parrish) Raper in Jasper County, Ind., on Feb. 18, 1949. Lyman served two tours of duty in Vietnam and was a lifetime member of the American Legion in Winamac, Ind.
Lyman is survived by two children, Chad Sams and wife Mandy of Crown Point, Ind., and Lisa Crouch of Scottsville, Ky.; four grandchildren, Grant, Sydney, Whitney and Destiny; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Linda Brown; two nephews, Bobby and Bryan; one aunt, Eva Jean; companion, Tami Wallace and family; and also by numerous friends and other family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and children, Jeremy and Scotty.
Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Unity Baptist Church with the Rev. Jack Smith officiating. Cremation will be under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now