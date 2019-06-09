|
|
Lynda Bennett
Lynda Anne Brooks Bennett, 78, of Benton went to be with the Lord Friday, June 7, 2019. She was born Jan. 7, 1941, in Fort Smith. Lynda graduated from Fort Smith High School, now Northside High School, then attended college at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.
She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, John Arthur Bennett; two daughters, Terri Bennett Wallace (Duff) of Madison, Miss., and Kristi Bennett of Little Rock; and one grandson, Spencer Wallace.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Arthur and Reola Crutchfield Brooks of Panama.
Lynda was a member of Geyer Springs First Baptist Church, an avid supporter of the Arkansas Razorbacks and an active member of the Arkansas Razorback Roadhogs. She and John enjoyed touring in their antique cars and she was a member of Arkansas Travelers Antique Car Club in Little Rock and Dixie Car Club in Benton. Lynda was very proud of her Native American heritage and was a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. She enjoyed gardening, traveling in their RV, was an excellent seamstress and expressed her love for everyone through her cooking.
She left us a legacy of being a close-knit, caring family. She lived and breathed, in every facet, her role as mother, wife and professional homemaker. Family was her utmost priority, and everything was always done with her children and grandchild in mind. She was the epitome of a role model with the very highest ethics and morals.
A celebration of Lynda's life will begin at 2:30 pm. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Geyer Springs First Baptist Church in Little Rock with Lead Pastor Dave Hughey and Pastor Max Pyron officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. Tuesday until service time.
Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Old Bokoshe Cemetery in Bokoshe.
We lay her body to rest, knowing she is already with her Savior. She was adored by all and will be greatly missed.
Flowers are gratefully accepted or memorial donations may be sent to Camp Aldersgate, 2000 Aldersgate Road, Little Rock, AR 72205; or the Rotary Foundation online at www.rotary.org.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Lynda's Book of Memories page at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/chenal.
Arrangements are entrusted to Roller-Chenal Funeral Home in Little Rock.
Published in Times Record on June 10, 2019