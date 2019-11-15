Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lynda Mead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynda Mead


1943 - 2019
Send Flowers
Lynda Mead Obituary
Lynda Mead
Lynda Duke Mead, 76, of Mena died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Hot Springs.
Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Pinecrest Memorial Park under the direction of the Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; two daughters, Sheila Jones of Texarkana, Texas, and Mish Cush of Cedar Creek, Texas; a son, William Jones of Bolivar, Mo.; a stepdaughter, Lora Mead of Texas; a stepson, Adam Mead of Marble Falls, Texas; six grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, prior to a private service.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -