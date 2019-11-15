|
|
|
Lynda Mead
Lynda Duke Mead, 76, of Mena died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Hot Springs.
Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Pinecrest Memorial Park under the direction of the Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; two daughters, Sheila Jones of Texarkana, Texas, and Mish Cush of Cedar Creek, Texas; a son, William Jones of Bolivar, Mo.; a stepdaughter, Lora Mead of Texas; a stepson, Adam Mead of Marble Falls, Texas; six grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, prior to a private service.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 16, 2019