Lynda Ross

Lynda Diane Ross, age 66, passed away July 12, 2020, in Barling. She was born Aug. 25, 1953, in San Diego. She was of the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her father, Fredrick Barton; her husband, James Ross; two sisters, Becky Conti and Dena Walker; and a niece, Jennifer Walker.

She is survived by a daughter, Natasha Merrill and husband Scott of Barling; her mother, Elizabeth McGlothlin and husband Garry of Lavaca; a brother, David Morris and wife JoAnn of San Diego; two grandchildren, Alexander Merrill and Aaron Merrill, both of San Diego; and three grandfurbabies Lexi, Gracie and Trish.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.



