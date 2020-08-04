Lynda Walker
Lynda Louise Walker, 69, of Ozark died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Ozark. She was born April 7, 1951, in Gassville to Harlin and Bertie McCracken Pierson. She was a retired elementary school teacher who previously taught at Dover, Hot Springs Lakeside and Fort Smith Public Schools. She was Ms. Flippin High School in 1969 and Fort Smith Teacher of the Year in 2004 and 2005.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Lynda is survived by her husband, Steve Walker of Ozark; three daughters, Valerie Griesse and husband Jonathan of Jonesboro, Emily Fisher and husband Josh of Fort Smith and Julie Hamlin and husband Nathen of Heber Springs; and seven grandchildren, Elijah and Genevieve Griesse, Canon Borum, Harlyn Fisher and Allie, Pierson and Reid Hamlin.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 at First United Methodist Church Sanctuary in Ozark with Brother Jeff Jackson officiating and Jonathan Griesse speaking. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jonathan Griesse, Nathen Hamlin, Josh Fisher, Kevin and Kramer Berry and Ronald Chastain.
Honorary pallbearers are Charles Morton, Jim Bearden, Hunter Coombes, Chris Burroughs, Randy Hillard and Keith Carter.
Contributions may be made in memory of Lynda to Methodist Men Fund, 503 W. Commercial St., Ozark, AR 72949; or Ozark Children's Library, 407 W. Market St., Ozark AR 72949.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.shafferfuneralhomeozark.com
.