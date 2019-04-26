Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
Lyndell Roberts Obituary
Lyndell Roberts
Lyndell Ray Roberts, 72, of Stillwell, Okla., passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at a Stillwell hospital. He was a cabinet maker and of the Christian faith. He was born Aug. 27, 1946, in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Selman Roberts; a son, Kirk Roberts; and his mother, Ruby Roberts.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at a later date at Gill Cemetery. Cremation is under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Dodson of Denver; son, Steven Ray Roberts of Lowell; father, Carl Roberts of Stillwell; brother, David Roberts of Evansville; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 27, 2019
