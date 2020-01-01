Home

Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Inurnment
Following Services
Immaculate Conception Columbarium
Lynelle Schneider


1961 - 2020
Lynelle Schneider Obituary
Lynelle Schneider
Lynelle Schneider, 58, of Fort Smith passed from this life Dec. 31, 2019. in Fort Smith. She was born April 20, 1961, in Fort Smith to the late John and Elizabeth Schneider. Lynelle will always be remembered for her grateful and caring heart.
Lynelle is survived by a son, Terry Schneider of Fort Smith; her companion, Joey Johnson; a sister, Mary Lynn and her husband John Pierce of Little Rock; and three brothers, Clarence Schneider of Fort Smith, Cyril Schneider and his wife Bettye of Hackett and Donald Schneider and his wife Gloria of Fort Smith.
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with inurnment to follow at Immaculate Conception Columbarium. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 2, 2020
