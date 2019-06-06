Home

Rowell-Parish Mortuary
611 N 9Th St
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-9200
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rowell-Parish Mortuary
611 N 9Th St
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
House of Prayer and Praise Missionary Baptist Church
Burial
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
U.S. National Cemetery
Fort Smith, AR
Lynessa Jones
Lynessa Sha'Juan Jones, 33, of Fort Smith died Saturday, June 1, 2019.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at House of Prayer and Praise Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary.
She is survived by her parents, Brenda and Bobby Jones; a sister, LaTosha Jones; and a brother, Marcus Jones.
Visitation will be 7-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 7, 2019
