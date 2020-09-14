Lynn Ballard

Lynn Nay Ballard, 69, of Waldron passed away Sept. 11, 2020. She was born June 2, 1951, in Flagstaff, Ariz., to Art and Carlene ((Nay) Boyer.

She was preceded in death by her father and a brother, Arthur Nay.

She is survived by her mother, Carlene Boyer; a sister, Leslie Irish; three children, Richard and wife Juanita Mortimore of California and Clint Mortimore and wife Darla and Chad Mortimore and wife Carla, both of Waldron; 14 grandchildren, Dustin Dawson, Bruce Mortimore, Bo Mortimore and wife Desiree, Mindy Jones and husband Justin, Melodee Mortimore, Albert Archila, Erica Garcia, Jacob Archila, Trevor Mortimore and wife Kelley, Cameron Mortimore and wife Haley, Alexie Fowler and husband Jake, Chris Mortimore and wife Makhalee, Ricky Bates and wife Addie and Casey Ferguson and husband Trenton; and 25 great-grandchildren.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Waldron.



