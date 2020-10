Or Copy this URL to Share

Lynn Buchanan

Lynn Buchanan, 70, of Ozark died Oct. 11, 2020.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Pilot Grove Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.

He is survived by his companion, Lois Rogers; two sisters, Johnnie Parker and Phyllis McCartney; and a brother, Charles Buchanan.



