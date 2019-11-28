|
Lynn Knox
D. Lynn Knox, 57, of Fort Smith passed away Nov. 25, 2019. She was born Sept. 20, 1962, in Fort Smith.
She is survived by a son, Chris Grist and wife Britany of Cedarville; two grandchildren, Sophia Keltner Grist and Connor Grist; her mother, Rebecca Cox and husband Jim of Fort Smith; three brothers, Steve Knox of Kentucky, James Rainwater and wife Amy of Thomas, Okla., and Mark Rainwater and wife Pam of Fort Smith; and a very special companion, Tanner Knox of Fort Smith.
Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 1, 2019