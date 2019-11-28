Home

Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Lynn Knox


1962 - 2019
Lynn Knox Obituary
Lynn Knox
D. Lynn Knox, 57, of Fort Smith passed away Nov. 25, 2019. She was born Sept. 20, 1962, in Fort Smith.
She is survived by a son, Chris Grist and wife Britany of Cedarville; two grandchildren, Sophia Keltner Grist and Connor Grist; her mother, Rebecca Cox and husband Jim of Fort Smith; three brothers, Steve Knox of Kentucky, James Rainwater and wife Amy of Thomas, Okla., and Mark Rainwater and wife Pam of Fort Smith; and a very special companion, Tanner Knox of Fort Smith.
Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 1, 2019
