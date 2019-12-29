|
Lynn Lewis
Mr. Lynn Lewis, 80, or Mulberry died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Fort Smith. Lynn was a retired major in the U.S. Air Force, where he served during the Vietnam War as a fighter pilot. He flew over 200 combat flight missions, received the Purple Heart and three Distinguished Flying Crosses.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy; two sons, Robert Lewis of Hooper, Utah, and Mike Lewis of Blaine, Minn.; a sister, Roberta Rossi of Naples, Fla.; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Mr. Lewis will be cremated under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home. No services are scheduled at this time.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 30, 2019