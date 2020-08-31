Lynn Lockhart

Lynn Edward Lockhart, 84, of Poteau passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Jan. 8, 1936, in Zoe, Okla., to Albert and Anna (Metcalf) Lockhart. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a communications engineer.

He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings, Geraldine McGee, Grady, Travis and Loren Lockhart and Patsy Gibson.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Anita (Wynn) Lockhart; three children, Michael Edward Lockhart and wife Pamela, Mark Allen Lockhart and Tamara Mae Lockhart; eight grandchildren, Michael Gabriel Lockhart, Melissa Hinson, Marvin Ray Trout Jr., Danielle Lockhart, Tyler Lockhart and wife Merritt Boyce, Arielle Bailey, Edward Lockhart and Anita Lynette Lockhart; six great-grandchildren, Gabriella Lockhart, Gavin Lockhart, Dominic Bailey, Olan Lockhart, Ember Lockhart and Wayne Hinson Jr.; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 at Trinity Baptist Church in Poteau with Leroy Billy and Roger Mattox officiating. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.

The family will visit with relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Gary and David Gibson, Gary Hall and Russ and Bart Seymore.



