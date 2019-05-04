|
|
Lynn Mankin
Lynn Clark Mankin, of Fort Worth, Texas, formerly of Fort Smith, lost her 12-year battle with Alzheimer's surrounded by the love of her family on April 19, 2019.
Born Aug. 23, 1947, in Tyler, Texas, she moved to many places before calling Fort Smith home. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Fort Smith and a graduate of Northside High School. She continued her education, getting her degree in nursing. As a registered nurse, she worked at Sparks Hospital for 30 years, where she demonstrated a constant and dedicated life of service and love for her family, her friends and her patients. She will be remembered always with a smile, an encouraging word and a never-ending sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Glyna Clark; daughter, Mitzi Brooks; grandsons, Nathaniel Brooks and Michael Martin; and sister-in-law, Gola Clark.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kyle and Jean Mankin; her grandchildren, Collin, William, Henry and Josephine; her brother, Tom Clark; her nephew, Tom "Trey" Clark; dearest friends, Blu and Jan McMullin; her son-in-law, Gary Brooks; and countless others.
She will be interred in a private service at All Saints Episcopal Church in Fort Worth. A memorial and celebration of life will be held in Fort Smith, with the time and place announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., Seventh Floor, New York, NY 10001; or All Saints Episcopal Church, 5001 Crestline Road, Fort Worth, TX 76107.
The family would like to thank all those that have visited, reached out, inquired and reminisced about Lynn during the time of her long goodbye. A special thanks to the care providers at The Oaks and VITAS Healthcare.
Finally, in her passing we all take comfort knowing that Lynn Mankin knows who Lynn Mankin is again. May Lynn's soul and the souls of all the departed through the mercy of God rest in peace and may light perpetual shine upon them.
Published in Times Record on May 5, 2019