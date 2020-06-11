Mabel Turner
Mabel Jane (Boatright) Turner, 96, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her home. She was born May 22, 1924, in Whitener, Madison County, to Henry Edward and Stella May Boatright.
Mabel was the perfect Proverbs 31 woman. She was an excellent cook, seamstress and gardener, and always made sure her family and strangers were well taken care of. She was also known for her wonderful pie making.
She worked in Los Angeles in 1942 during World War II at Goodyear making plies for tanks, before marrying Frank in 1944. She and her husband Frank founded the Gospel Rescue Mission in 1969, which their son Eddie still operates. In addition to cooking at the mission, she also opened a thrift store to provide funds to serve the many men and women the mission fed, clothed and ministered. She and Frank lived Matthew 25:35-39. She continued serving at the mission until the age of 90 and was the recipient of the Crawford County Citizen of the Year Award for her many years of service.
Mabel will be remembered for her love and devotion to the Lord and for being the best wife, mother, grandmother and example of a Christian, always putting others before herself.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John Franklin Turner; two sons, Larry Turner and John Franklin Turner Jr.; a daughter-in-law, Betty Turner; and a great-granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Turner.
She was one of nine children and is survived by a sister, Doris Jean Young of Van Buren. In addition, she is survived by a son, Eddie Turner of Van Buren; a daughter, Linda Fimple and husband Charles of Van Buren; six grandsons, David Turner and wife Nicki of Fort Smith, Danny Turner and wife Donishia of Van Buren, John Fimple and wife Sonja of Grovetown, Ga., Bart Turner and wife Heather of Van Buren, Michael Turner and wife Nancy of Mountainburg and Steven Turner of Van Buren; two granddaughters, Tammy Rogers and husband Bryan and Rebecca Malone and husband Marc, both of Van Buren; 23 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several special nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 12 at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Her great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gospel Rescue Mission, 201 Drennen St., Van Buren, AR 72956.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.