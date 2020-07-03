Mabel Warnock
Mabel Gray (Weaver) Warnock, age 95, passed away June 27, 2020, in Arkoma. She was born Dec. 15, 1924, in Lavaca.
Mabel attended Belle Point Elementary in Fort Smith and Arkoma Elementary School, and graduated from Fort Smith High School. She was employed at many Fort Smith businesses during her working years including the Walgreens store on Garrison Avenue and the Montgomery Ward Catalog store. She retired from the professional practice of Drs. Kelsey and Sherman, where she was the bookkeeper and accounts payable secretary for many years.
Mabel lived most of her life in Arkoma. For over 60 years she resided at her lovely home on Oklahoma Avenue with her husband Joy and then as a widow. She kept a beautiful house and was a wonderful cook. She enjoyed raising flowers and maintain her yard. She was blessed to be surrounded by good neighbors on all sides. Mrs. Pennington was her neighbor for close to 50 years.
After a short illness, Mabel moved to the nursing home in Arkoma and never left for the next decade-and-a-half; the residents and staff at the "home" became her second family. She was blessed to have many sweet roommates and caring, compassionate staff members during her years at the nursing home.
Mabel was a member of First Baptist Church of Arkoma. She and her husband enjoyed the friendship of their church family. One couple in particular, Clayton and Rebecca Harrison, were remembered as being a close friend of Mabel and Joy.
Mabel was preceded in death by her parents, Omer Lewis Weaver and Nell Ewing (Moore) Weaver; and Joy Warnock, her husband of many years. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Elizabeth Christian (Henry), Virginia Pipkin (Morris) and Patricia "Patty" Phillips (Howard); a brother, Jesse "Sonny" Ross Weaver, who died in 1975; and her oldest sibling, Omer Lewis Jr., who died in infancy.
Her niece, Ava Nell West Sorrano of Winterset, Iowa, shared this memory: "My dear Aunt Mabel was unfailingly loving with her nieces and nephews, making each one of us feel completely special. I have never heard her utter an unkind word toward anyone. It was so sad that she was unable to have children of her own because she would have surely been a wonderful mother."
As her family lovingly remembers the life of Mabel Warnock, this verse from Matthew 25:21 describes her best: "Well done, good and faithful servant!"
Private graveside service will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
There will be no public viewing.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, 909 W. Second St., Little Rock, AR 72201; or First Baptist Church, 200 Sicard Ave., Arkoma, OK 74901.
To sign her online guestbook, please go to www.fentressmortuary.com
