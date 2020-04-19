|
|
Mable Meadows
Mable Fern White Meadows, 95, of Fort Smith passed away April 17, 2020. She was born Jan. 1, 1925, in the Maness community to Lewis Herman White and Kate Moore White. Mable worked over 35 years for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. and was a member of the Southwestern Bell Pioneers. She was a longtime member of Haven Heights Baptist Church in Fort Smith. She enjoyed the outdoors and stayed very active working in her yard and garden.
Mable was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Raymond Ralph White and Joe Edward White; four sisters, Geraldine White Shipley, Laura Jeanette White, Mary Verlyn White Williams and Alice Marie White Smith Broadhurst; a nephew, Jack E. White; and three nieces, Mary Catherine Shipley Thomas, Rebecca Williams Riddle and Melissa Jan Coleman.
She is survived by a sister, Norma White Coleman of Arkadelphia; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 21 at Steep Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 20, 2020