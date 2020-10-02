Macie Trice
Macie Evelyn (Nelke) Trice, 91, of Roland passed from this life on Oct. 1, 2020. She was born Oct. 5, 1928, to Vern Tabor and Mamie Ellen Stevenson Tabor.
Macie was a member of Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Roland. She enjoyed spending time with her senior Sunday school class and attending church. She made beautiful quilts for those around her to enjoy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Afton Nelke; two sons, Charles and Timothy Nelke; a daughter, Barbara Nelke; a grandson, Shannon Nelke; and three sisters, Melba Barnes, Lucille Dustman and Carol Bates.
She is survived by a son and daughter in law, John and Tammy Nelke of Pocola; two grandchildren, Andrew Nelke of Pocola and Christy Millican of Ozark; and a host of extended family and friends.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
.