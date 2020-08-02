Madeline Roberts
Madeline Jane Roberts, 80, of Rudy passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born July 1, 1940, in Elkhart, Ind., to Howard and Edith (Esterline) Frees. She worked for OK Foods, loved animals and was of the Pentecostal faith.
Madeline was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Donald Davis and two great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Albert Roberts of the home; three daughters, Valerie Pennell of Franklin, Va., and Kimberly Womack and Frances Blanford, both of Fort Smith; two sons, Coy Patterson and Howard Patterson, both of Van Buren; a brother, Clark Frees of Kingman, Ariz.; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3 at Mount McCurry Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Donald Winters, Jerry Womack Jr., Jeffrey Blanford, Michael Williams, Coy Patterson and Richard Blasingame.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com
