1/1
Madeline Roberts
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Madeline Roberts
Madeline Jane Roberts, 80, of Rudy passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at a local hospital. She was born July 1, 1940, in Elkhart, Ind., to Howard and Edith (Esterline) Frees. She worked for OK Foods, loved animals and was of the Pentecostal faith.
Madeline was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Donald Davis and two great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Albert Roberts of the home; three daughters, Valerie Pennell of Franklin, Va., and Kimberly Womack and Frances Blanford, both of Fort Smith; two sons, Coy Patterson and Howard Patterson, both of Van Buren; a brother, Clark Frees of Kingman, Ariz.; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3 at Mount McCurry Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Donald Winters, Jerry Womack Jr., Jeffrey Blanford, Michael Williams, Coy Patterson and Richard Blasingame.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved