Madison McDonald
1922 - 2020-06-09
Madison McDonald
Madison J. McDonald, 98, of Lavaca died Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Smith Mortuary with burial at Oak Valley Cemetery.
He is survived by a brother, Eugene McDonald; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary Inc
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-2212
