Madison McDonald

Madison J. McDonald, 98, of Lavaca died Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Smith Mortuary with burial at Oak Valley Cemetery.

He is survived by a brother, Eugene McDonald; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



