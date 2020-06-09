Madison McDonald
Madison J. McDonald, 98, of Lavaca died Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Smith Mortuary with burial at Oak Valley Cemetery.
He is survived by a brother, Eugene McDonald; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.