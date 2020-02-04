Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
211 N. Mountain Grove Road
Alma, AR
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church in Alma
Madolyn Milstead Obituary
Madolyn Milstead
Madolyn Jean Rolison-Milstead, 76, of Alma passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Aug. 3, 1943, in Clark County, Miss. She was a wonderful and loving mother and grandmother. She was a nurse for over 40 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Alma and a volunteer at Community Outreach in Alma.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Velma Smith Rolison; three sisters; and four brothers.
She is survived by three daughters, Marcie Dean and Stacie Moffett, both of Alma, and Evron Sampson of Hot Springs; a son, Thomas Milstead of Bismarck; two stepchildren, Nikki Milstead of Florida and Dan Milstead of Virginia; a sister, Byrtie McLemore McPhail; two brothers, John Smith and Roger Rolison; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Alma. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with friends from 10-11 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church, 211 N. Mountain Grove Road, Alma, prior to the service.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 5, 2020
