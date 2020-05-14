|
Mae Mannan
Mae Mannan went to be with the Lord on May 13, 2020. Mae was born Jan. 23, 1935, to Johnie and Aster Mannan. She grew up with her two sisters just outside of Hartford in the Frogtown community. She retired from Dixie Cup and spent her golden years on her farm in West Hartford. She was loved and cherished by many.
She is survived by two daughters, Diana Roberts of Heavener and Beverly Byrd of Hartford; two sisters, JoAnn Posey (Charles David) and Dorothy Pittman (Sonny), both of Fort Smith; and four grandchildren, Jeremiah, Michael (Laura), Brooke (Jerrod) and John (Pamela). She was also cherished by seven great-grandchildren.
Private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 18 at Hartford Memorial Park, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Honorary pallbearers are her grandsons.
Published in Times Record on May 17, 2020