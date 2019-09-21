|
|
Maggie Fain
Margaret "Maggie" Terrell Fain, 79, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette, La. Maggie was born Nov. 18, 1939, in Hackett. She graduated from Hackett High School in 1957. She was a longtime resident of Acadiana, La. She worked as a bookkeeper and office manager for Lafayette Concrete for 10 years and was later employed with Acadiana Otolaryngology for 21 years. Maggie was a member of Riverside Church of Christ. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed watching hummingbirds while drinking coffee on her patio. She was a huge fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks. Maggie was affectionately known as "B" or "Mimzie" to her grandchildren, who loved her dearly. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
Maggie is survived by two sons, Joe Fain Jr. and his wife Carla and Greg Fain and his wife, Kim, all of Lafayette; three brothers, Bill Terrell and his wife Cleta of Hackett, Garry Terrell of Waldron and Raymond Terrell and his wife Susan of Van Buren; a brother-in-law, Pete Roberts of Hackett; eight grandchildren, Brennon, Travis, Brooke, Brady, Andrew, Briahna, Matthew and Kayla; and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Nelson and Letha Lorene Walker Terrell; a son, Gary Scott Fain; her brother, Bobby Terrell; and her sister, Barbara Roberts.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette with Danny Hebert officiating. Interment will follow at Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be Bob Roberts, Brennon Fain, Travis Fain, Brady Fain, Andrew Fain and Matthew Fain.
Honorary pallbearers are Duane Herrin, Darrell Pool, Kirk Colarelli and John Terrell.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Bradley Champagne and the nurses at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, especially Lee and Adam, for the compassionate care given to Maggie and her family.
Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 22, 2019