|
|
Maggie Hodge
Maggie Dean Hodge passed into the arms of her Savior on Nov. 9, 2019, at her home in Fort Smith. She was born April 21, 1930, in Sedalia, Texas, to the late E.J. Shields and Grace Lorance Shields Crawford. For most of her life she lived in Bells, Texas, and Paris, Texas, but moved to Fort Smith in 2011 to be near her daughters. She was known as "Miss Maggie" to her friends at Gorman Towers, where she resided from 2011 until 2019. She loved to play dominoes, join with singing and talking about the old days with anyone who would like to listen. She has left to rejoice in her lifelong goal to see Jesus.
Miss Maggie was preceded in death her first husband, Clinton "Corky" Smith (1969) and her second husband, William S. Hodge (2012).
She is survived by a brother, Bobby Shields of Sherman, Texas; a sister, Patsy Embrey of Oklahoma City; and her halfsister, Brenda of Van Alstyne, Texas; her six children, Joe Smith and wife Carol, Carolyn Scott, Barry Smith, Janis Smith and husband L.O., Randy Smith and Tina Caraway and husband Ronald. Miss Maggie had 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends gathered for a graveside service on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Hebron Cemetery in Bells, Texas, under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home in Paris, Texas.
A memorial service is planned in the spring to celebrate her life and gather the family and friends for a reunion.
The family would like to express their gratitude to those who cared for her during her battle with Alzheimer's: the staff at Heart of Hospice, especially Debbie; and her caregivers from Addus Home Health, Melissa, Ashley, Katt and Terri. You made her last days happier and safer. We also want to thank Belinda and Jason, along with her friends at Gorman Towers for making her last years her very best.
No flowers are needed, but if you could spend time with an elderly loved one or say a kind word to someone in her memory we would be doubly blessed.
Online condolences may be sent to Miss Maggies's family at www.fry-gibbs.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 12, 2019