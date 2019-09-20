Home

Maggie Lockhart Obituary
Maggie Lockhart
Maggie Louise (Curry) Lockhart, 89, of Sallisaw died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Tulsa.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Church of Christ in Sallisaw with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by two daughters, Janice Hopson of McAlester, Okla., and Sandra Terry of Hernando, Fla.; two sons, Jimmy and Ron Lockhart, both of Sallisaw; two sisters, Florence Thomas and Ethel McClure, both of Sallisaw; two brothers, Roy Curry of Yukon, Okla., and Jimmy Curry of Sallisaw; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 21, 2019
