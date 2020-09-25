Maggie Wolford

Maggie Marie Adam Wolford, 91, of Ozark passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 15, 1929, in Keota to James John and Ola Harris Adam. She was a homemaker and a retired caregiver of children and the elderly. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, grandmammie, great-grandma and great-great-grandma. She loved to travel and was an avid seamstress. She was a member of Order of Eastern Star Remy Chapter in Mulberry and Fern Assembly of God Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Dean Wolford; a brother, Billy Joe Adam; and a sister, Betty Jean Dalton.

Survivors include three daughters, Jeannie Marie McAlpin of Fairbanks, Alaska, Joetta Raye Jordan of Fort Smith and Charlesa Marie Isaacs of Ozark; a son, Will Jones; nine grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.

Family-held celebration of life will be at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.



