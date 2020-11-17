MaKaila Williams

MaKaila Lynn Williams, 24, of Muldrow died Nov. 13, 2020, in Panama.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at First Assembly of God Church in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.

She is survived by her mother, Kerrie Williams; her father, Scott Williams; a sister, Kaicee Williams; a brother, Noah Williams; and her grandparents, Judy and Wayne Williams and Jerry Lewis.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.



